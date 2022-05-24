Wike Dissolves Cabinet 5 Days to PDP Presidential Primaries  

The Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The dissolution takes immediate effect from today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Senior Special Assistants were among those affected.

The governor commended the members of the State Executive Council for “their service and contribution to the development of the State” and “wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

He also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective offices.

