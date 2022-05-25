News Top Stories

Wike dissolves cabinet, fires chief of staff

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council. Wike also sacked his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), Harold Koko. The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, who confirmed the development in a statement, did not give any reasons for Wike’s decision to dissolve his cabinet and sack Woke and Koko. He only said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant instructed his cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officials in their ministries.

The statement reads: “Governor Nyesom Wike commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state. “He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours. Wike has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

 

Our Reporters

