Wike donates 25 buses to boost PDP campaign in Benue

*G5 govs to grace guber campaign kick-off on Monday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has donated 25 new buses to boost campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State ahead of the formal launch of the gubernatorial campaign in the state on Monday.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi while addressing party supporters on Wednesday.

The governor also announced that members of the G5 governors including himself and his counterparts in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will also converge in the state to be part of the event bid to hold at the Ibrahim Babangida Square in Makurdi.

He said: “Today as I speak to you, my friend Governor Nyesom Wike has supported the campaign team of Benue state with 25 brand new buses.

“This means that every local government area in the state will be a beneficiary of these brand new buses. He has assured that he will be here on Monday and participate in the campaign.”

 

