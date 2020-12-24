Wike donates 25 SUVS to customary courts, chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has donated 29 brand new Renault Koleos 2020 SUVS to chairmen of the Customary Courts of the Rivers State judiciary at the judiciary complex in Port Harcourt.

Wike also charged the judiciary to crave for independence to discharge their functions without intimidation and not just to control budgets.

The governor said this is imperative because no government and country can make meaningful progress if the judiciary was not allowed to carry out their functions independently.

“If Nigeria wants to move forward, if this country wants development, then we must allow the judiciary to operate independently and do their work.” Wike however described as unfortunate the unwillingness of the judiciary in Nigeria to seek for true independence to discharge their functions

