Wike donates 25 SUVS to customary courts, chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has donated 29 brand new Renault Koleos 2020 SUVS to chairmen of the Customary Courts of the Rivers State judiciary at the judiciary complex in Port Harcourt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wike also charged the judiciary to crave for independence to discharge their functions without intimidation and not just to control budgets.

 

The governor said this is imperative because no government and country can make meaningful progress if the judiciary was not allowed to carry out their functions independently.
“If Nigeria wants to move forward, if this country wants development, then we must allow the judiciary to operate independently and do their  work.” Wike however described as unfortunate the unwillingness of the judiciary in Nigeria to seek for true independence to discharge their functions

News

Nasarawa moves to weed off 1,251 unqualified teachers

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSBEB) has inaugurated a seven-man implementation committee that would disengage teachers without requisite qualifications in the state’s primary schools.   Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, while inaugurating the committee at the weekend, said the decision was in line with the directive […]
News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police – NAF

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over to the police the suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on July 14, at about […]
News

Dr. Mailafiya quits NIPSS

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ngeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia has resigned his appointment with the National institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos Plateau State Until now, Dr. Obadiah was a directing staff […]

