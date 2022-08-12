Wike donates 5,000 capacity auditorium to NYSC

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday handed over a 5,000 capacity ultra-modern auditorium to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC). In doing this, Wike said his administration was delighted at improving the poor condition of facilities used by NYSC members.

The governor, while handing over the facility at the NYSC camp in Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Government Area of the state, observed that members of NYSC, who are humans do not need to be subjected to facilities that dehumanise them while serving in the State. He said: “The first day I came here and saw the poor state of facilities in the camp here, I said, how can we allow graduates; those of them who have first degrees, second degrees, even PhDs, to be camped in an area that is not worthy for humans to stay. “We tried, starting by building hostels for them. We built a kitchen for them but it was vandalised by criminals. “I had to send people to rebuild the kitchen for them. Look at the landscaping. We have done all the internal roads here.”

