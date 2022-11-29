Wike donates intelligence, surveillance centre to police

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has handed over an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre aimed at boosting efforts of security agencies in crime fighting in the state to the police.

Wike, who handed over the centre in Ogbum-Nu- Abali Community, Port Harcourt, after it was inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said that the Centre is equipped with the latest technology to help.police officers improve crime fighting and make the state safer.

He noted the need to creating more conducive climate for people in the state to go about their various endeavours and encourage the business community to operate their investment with greater sense of security.

“Let me say clearly, this is our own contribution to making sure we have peace, fight insecurity, and that those who do business and reside here sleep with their two eyes close”, the governor said.

