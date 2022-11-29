News

Wike donates intelligence, surveillance centre to police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has handed over an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre aimed at boosting efforts of security agencies in crime fighting in the state to the police.

Wike, who handed over the centre in Ogbum-Nu- Abali Community, Port Harcourt, after it was inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said that the Centre is equipped with the latest technology to help.police officers improve crime fighting and make the state safer.

He noted the need to creating more conducive climate for people in the state to go about their various endeavours and encourage the business community to operate their investment with greater sense of security.

 

“Let me say clearly, this is our own contribution to making sure we have peace, fight insecurity, and that those who do business and reside here sleep with their two eyes close”, the governor said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UNICEF raises alarm over increase in FGM in Nigeria       

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised the alarm over an increase in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, which it said has gone up by 19.2 percent in recent years. The Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said FGM has become worrisome as it has increased from 16.9 percent in 2013 to 19.2 per […]
News Top Stories

28 vessels loitering at port channel over inadequate berthing space

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is fear that the cost of demurrage on import and export cargoes currently trapped at the port would further affect Nigerian economy as no fewer than 28 vessels are waiting for berthing space at Lagos and Tin Can Island ports. The vessels could not secure berthing space due to delay in import and export […]
News

Health: Create dedicated budget line for adolescents, youths – NCAAYH

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

National Coalition for the Advancement of Adolescent and Youth Health (NCAAYH), has urged the Federal Government to create a dedicated budget line to address the health needs of adolescents and youths in the country. Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Programme Manager, NCAAYH, Iwatutu Joyce, raised concerns that in a country where the youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica