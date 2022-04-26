Wike donates N200m to bandits attack victims in Kaduna

Rivers State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike yesterday donated the sum of N200 million to victims of banditry and other clashes in Kaduna State.

Wike was in Kaduna in continuation of the tour of states to meet delegates ahead of the PDP primaries.

The governor who was at the secretariat of the party, affirmed that he was optimistic that 60 out of the 78 delegates from the state would vote for him, saying that the rest 18 can be shared among other aspirants.

He said, the party needs someone like him who can take back power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and rescue the country from the mess it has found itself.

He also lamented the insecurity ravaging the state and the hardship being experienced by residents as a result of the activities of terrorists and announced the donation of N200milion to support the victims in the affected areas.

He assured the people that if given the opportunity to govern the country, the insecurity will be a thing of the past.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...