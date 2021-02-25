Wike: Ex-service chiefs unfit for ambassadorial duties

…blames NASS, Presidency for NDDC’s rot

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed disappointment over the decision of the National Assembly to confirm sacked service chiefs for ambassadorial duties, stressing that Nigerians are equally disappointed with the country’s apex law making body for the decision.

The governor, who spoke yesterday when the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, wondered why senators who agreed with Nigerians when they decried the poor performance of the service chiefs still cleared them for another appointment. “Let me use this opportunity to express the dismay of most Nigerians to the Senate. Convey this to the Senate. We must be courageous in whatever we are doing. “Everything must not be party affairs.

You (senators) sat and discussed that they should dismiss the service chiefs. You said they’re not performing. “Now the same people who were not performing, you have confirmed them as ambassadors. What kind of a country are we? “In anything we do, we must remember that there is tomorrow; our conscience is key. It’s not because I want to be a loyalist to a party. No.

There are things you cannot reconcile at all.” Wike, who also spoke about the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the commis-sion had abandoned its core mandate and leaving those who canvassed its establishment, disillusioned.

“I don’t like talking about NDDC. It is unfortunate that those who fought for it, if they knew that this is how NDDC will be, I don’t think that they would have even asked for it.” He noted that over the years, various National Assembly committees on NDDC had not provided sufficient direction that would make the commission focus on its core mandate of developing the region. Wike said some politicians had transformed the NDDC into a cash cow for the prosecution of sinister political agenda. To buttress this, he accused the commission of spending N10 billion to unseat him from office, but that the scheme failed. He urged the committee’s leadership to prevail on the management of the NDDC to embark on legacy infrastructural projects such as the eight flyover being constructed by the Rivers State government, and not to waste resources on doing 50 or 100 meter roads.

“You, as the Senate Committee Chairman, and that of the House Committee, you’re from the region too. You are supervising NDDC, so why not sit down with them to know what are the legacy projects that they want to carry out this year in the Niger Delta states. Tell them these are projects they must make sure were done first.

