Wike: Exclusion from sensitive appointments, injustice cause of insecurity

…says Nigeria lacks responsive governance …insists zoning product of equity

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has identified exclusion and absence of social justice as some of the factors triggering insecurity in the country. This was as the governor claimed that the Federal Government, as presently constituted, has failed to provide “responsible governance”, which he argued, necessitates sustainable governance. Governor Wike made the submissions in a lecture he delivered at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja, Wednesday, entitled: “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa, Nexus, Challenges and Prospects: Rivers State as a Metaphor”. The lecture received intermittent cheers from participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 14), who are rounding-off their study at the NISS, preparatory to the award of the fellow of the security institute (fsi).

“What we have today cannot be said to be a responsive government that will provide all these. What we are hearing is excuse one, excuse two. “It is terrible. So, if you don’t have responsive governance, you will not have environmental sustainability. Because it requires good governance,” the governor said. According to him: “A sense of social justice, equity is fundamental to achieving peace, security and sustainable development, which only good governance can achieve. “You cannot have this, if you do not have good governance. And, you cannot talk about sustainable development when you don’t have good governance. It is practically impossible.

“Thus, among other structural and infrastructural variables, nothing can be more relevant to the progress of society than the practice of good governance, led by visionary, effective and transformational leadership as essential precondition for effective democracy, the rule of law, sustainable development, and enhancing the living conditions of ordinary people. “Unfortunately, poor governance, and bad leadership models continue to characterise Africa’s political, economic, security and social landscapes. “I’m sorry, people forget… when people say zoning is unconstitutional, but you know what is called ‘equity’. “Equity brings peace. Let everybody be part of it.” He further noted: “But the moment you begin to think that this is your own exclusivity, that nobody else, then it becomes a crisis. “When you begin to see some people, to deny them certain things that will lead to insecurity.

“And with insecurity, you cannot achieve sustainable development. “Take, for example, when the Igbos are crying to say, look, in appointments, you don’t recognise us, what is wrong in listening to them? “What is wrong in sitting back and saying, look, we are all one; we want this country to be together, in order for us to achieve sustainable development?

