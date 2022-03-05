News

Wike faults NASS for rejecting Gender Equality Bill

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – led government of lacking regards for the rights and wellbeing of Nigerian women. This is coming just as he endorsedthedecisionoftheNational Assembly to accord financial andadministrativeautonomyto local councils in the country Speaking on televised interview monitored on Chan- nels TV in Lagos on Friday by Saturday Telegraph, Wike stated that the decision of the Senate to throw away the bill is indicative of the value, which the APC as a political party places on women, which he stated is appalling. “Let me tell you, APC has two-third of the membership of the Senate. APC has a majority of the members of the House of Representatives.

There is nothing in the policy of the APC as regards to the issue of welfare andwell well- being of women.” He stated. According to him, members of the upper legislative chambers ought to have shown some form of respect to the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari who led a delegation of women to lobby the parliament. “We found a situation where the First Lady went to the National Assembly to lobby for women. What did the APC and the National Assembly do? She led a delegation of women to lobby the National Assembly, what did the APC do?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan meets IGP, DG DSS, seeks end to protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday met with the Inspector General of Police , Mohammad Adamu and Director General of the Department of State Services , Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to explore ways of quelling the rising tension in the country.     The meeting followed the shootings on Tuesday night at the Lekki Toll […]
News

ASUU: We’ll disappoint seekers of #EndASUU protest – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the federal government would disappoint all those who were waiting to embark on an #EndASUU protest by mid-January 2021, should the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fail to arrive at a compromise. Ngige, who spoke yesterday shortly before stepping into a […]
News

Energy transition: Industry operators’ll face more scrutiny – Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has advised international and indigenous operators in the nation’s oil and gas industry to brace up for a deepened scrutiny of their operations and business models. Sylva, who spoke at the on-going 2022 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) with the theme: ‘Revitalising the Industry: Future […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica