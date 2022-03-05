Wike faults NASS for rejecting Gender Equality Bill

The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – led government of lacking regards for the rights and wellbeing of Nigerian women. This is coming just as he endorsedthedecisionoftheNational Assembly to accord financial andadministrativeautonomyto local councils in the country Speaking on televised interview monitored on Chan- nels TV in Lagos on Friday by Saturday Telegraph, Wike stated that the decision of the Senate to throw away the bill is indicative of the value, which the APC as a political party places on women, which he stated is appalling. “Let me tell you, APC has two-third of the membership of the Senate. APC has a majority of the members of the House of Representatives.

There is nothing in the policy of the APC as regards to the issue of welfare andwell well- being of women.” He stated. According to him, members of the upper legislative chambers ought to have shown some form of respect to the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari who led a delegation of women to lobby the parliament. “We found a situation where the First Lady went to the National Assembly to lobby for women. What did the APC and the National Assembly do? She led a delegation of women to lobby the National Assembly, what did the APC do?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...