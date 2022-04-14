Wike faults PDP’s northern consensus plan

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has picked holes with the plan of some northern presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to present a consensus candidate for the party, saying such an arrangement is suspicious. Wike who spoke at the Transcorp Hotel, Calabar, yesterday, expressed dismay at the consensus plan, which he condemned as a plan by some people to cling to power at all costs.

“For me, it is suspicious of any aspirant to talk about consensus. If PDP must win the election, the person should be fearless and courageous enough to withstand APC. “Give me the ticket and the election will be over. I am aware that some people are conspiring against me, but God will destroy their conspiracy,” Wike said.

He boasted that he would devise a way of ending the in- security situation currently bedevilling the country, disclosing that no country can eliminate insecurity without an effective intelligence system. “You can’t fight insecurity without intelligence. Spend money on intelligence and see what will happen. It is not enough to amass weapons. When you are fighting war, you don’t care about religion. Without being able to protect lives and properties, you are not a leader,” said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...