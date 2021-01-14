News

Wike: FG has refunded Rivers’ N75bn on projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the Federal Government has refunded to the state the N78 billion it spent on federal projects in the state, stressing that the money will be spent on more critical projects to enhance the socio-economic life of Rivers people.

Wike, who stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, promised to continue to work relentlessly for the interest of the state. “Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting. “They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done.

I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be,” he said. The governor noted that with his level of performance in office, it will be difficult for any other party to take Rivers State away from PDP because the people know that such party can offer nothing to them. “No matter the tactics they deplore, no party can take Rivers State away from PDP. They have to convince the people why they need the support of Rivers people.

It is already known, they have nothing to offer. “We have something to offer and we have offered it to the people. They are angry that we are commissioning projects. Our business as a party is to make the other people to have serious high blood pressure. “Anywhere they are now they are crying that we are in every local government inaugurating projects. We are not vindictive. We are a government that carries everybody along,” he stated.

Obi, who inaugurated the road project, lamented that the Federal Government keeps borrowing in the guise of using it for capital project to mortgage the future of posterity. He challenged them to show the capital projects that such borrowed money has been expended on so that everybody will know such projects.

“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence capacity and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced,” he said.

