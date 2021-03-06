News

Wike: FG posted 15 Commissioners of Police to destabilise Rivers

Rivers States Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the Federal Government of working against the state by posting police commissioners with the mandate to destabilize the state. Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of the ultramodern Government House Clinic and Administrative Building in Port Harcourt, commissioned by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, noted that 15 police commissioners have been posted since 2015 to work against the state’s progress.

He, however, said despite attempts by agents of the Federal Government to cripple his administration from the onset, he has not disappointed Rivers’ people and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governance of the state. Wike said: “Since 2015, we have had about 15 Commissioners of Police, just to make sure Rivers State does not move forward. But nobody is God.

“They go to their ministers to choose Commissioner of Police for our state so that what will happen? To come and make the state ungovernable? But God does not think so.” Wike said he could walk around the entire Rivers State today without security because his administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.

