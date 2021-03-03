Wike, Fintiri reconcile Ortom, Muhammed in Port Harcourt

The sour relationship between the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been amicably resolved following the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmed Fintiri.

They two governors reconciled yesterday at the personal residence of Wike at Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt. Briefing journalists at the meeting which held at Wike’s private residence at Rumuepirikom, Mohammed said the outburst between him and Ortom over herders/Fulani profiling was highly regrettable, urging Nigerians to dismiss the impression that he and Ortom have a problem. He said: “We don’t mean to divide the country, to divide our people. We are still friends and brothers and that we will move forward because most of those issues are fully resolved.

“I want to seize this opportunity to tell Nigerians that whatever misconception that is there, that me and my brother Ortom are having problem or anybody in Nigeria is not true. “What happened was just an explanation that emanated from a larger Governors’ Forum that we spoke on the security of the nation and we talked of the failure of security infrastructure which everybody knows is under the purview of the Federal Government.” Similarly, Ortom appreciated Wike and Fintiri for arranging the meeting where it was agreed that outburst between him and his Bauchi State counterpart was not needed. Ortom said: “We have accepted that it was wrong for us to have that kind of outburst that went out but as from today, we have learnt. We are all fallible human beings and we are subject to mistakes and so when we make mistakes, it is a plus for us if we correct them.

“And I think moving forward, we shall live together. The Fulani and Tiv people have cohabitated for a long time and there is no issue whatsoever.” Ortom identified the failure of the security architecture of the country which is anchored by the Federal Government for the recent outburst between him and Governor Mohammed. “We look forward that the Federal Government should stoop down to conquer by accepting that, yes, they have failed, so that together the state and the local government can come together to find a way of finding a lasting solution to this country.

“As at today, there is no equity; there is no fairness; there is no justice in our country and that is why everywhere in Nigeria there are issues. So, we look forward that the Federal Government will partner with us. This time, we need not to talk about partisan politics. We must come together. “We need not to talk about ethnicity or religion. We must come together as brothers and sisters who have no other country than Nigeria, to work together towards a common cause that will solve the problem that we have.”

