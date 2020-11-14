News

Wike flays FG’s planned deduction of state funds for judiciary

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the decision of the Federal Government to dissipate state funds on behalf of state judiciaries, under the purported Executive Order 10, noting that the move is illegal and ill-advised.

Wike, who stated this yesterday during a special court session organised to mark the opening of 2020/2021 legal year of the Rivers State judiciary in Port Harcourt, said if the decision is implemented more problems would be created and this would hamper the independence of the judiciary.

Wike, who accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Senator Sam Anyanwu and others, described the plan as another clear breach of the constitutional powers of the governors to manage state resources in a federal system.

According to him, the Federal Government cannot legitimately claim to be more interested in the progress of state judiciaries than the governors of the respective states; particularly, Rivers State.

