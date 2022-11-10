Wike: G-5 govs open to reconciliation

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are ready for reconciliation. Wike leads the group including Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Wike, who spoke in Bauchi when he led the PDP integrity governors on a solidarity visit to the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, said because they are the pillars of the party, they have kept their doors open and are ready for genuine reconciliation. Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi were also present at the meeting.

He said: “I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. We have never closed the door and we will not close the door. “All we are saying is that there should be equity, justice and fairness. That is the hallmark of what the PDP stands for, equity, justice and fairness.

“All we are saying is that let the right thing be done. When the right thing is done, the whole country will know that election is over. “This G-5 that you are seeing, we are the bedrock of the party. So, we can’t close the door to reconciliation. We are open for reconciliation any day, anytime.” He also explained that the solidarity visit to the Bauchi governor was to ascertain how he was putting up with the challenges of his reelection for his second term.

