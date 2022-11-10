News

Wike: G-5 govs open to reconciliation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt and Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are ready for reconciliation. Wike leads the group including Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Wike, who spoke in Bauchi when he led the PDP integrity governors on a solidarity visit to the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, said because they are the pillars of the party, they have kept their doors open and are ready for genuine reconciliation. Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi were also present at the meeting.

He said: “I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. We have never closed the door and we will not close the door. “All we are saying is that there should be equity, justice and fairness. That is the hallmark of what the PDP stands for, equity, justice and fairness.

“All we are saying is that let the right thing be done. When the right thing is done, the whole country will know that election is over. “This G-5 that you are seeing, we are the bedrock of the party. So, we can’t close the door to reconciliation. We are open for reconciliation any day, anytime.” He also explained that the solidarity visit to the Bauchi governor was to ascertain how he was putting up with the challenges of his reelection for his second term.

 

Our Reporters

News

2023: I’ve contacts, connections to mobilize youths for Tinubu – Gov Bello

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said he has the capacity and pedigree to mobilise Nigerian youths for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.   Bello, who was appointed National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, at the weekend, said he is ready to carry out the […]
News

Kwara gov promises to assist private school owners

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to offer interest-free loan and grants to private school owners to be able to pay their workers and prevent massive loss of job in the sub-sector. AbdulRazaq said he would “not be blind to the plight” of any Kwaran, including proprietors and workers in private schools in the […]
News

Approach Bayelsa Assembly for flood funds, ex-commissioner tells Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Daniel Iworiso- Markson has appealed to Governor Douye Diri to increase the flood relief funds allocated to communities affected by the disaster in the Ogbia Local Government Area. He said the money released so far is inadequate to cater for the feeding, medical support and general […]

