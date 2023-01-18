Wike: G-5’ll soon conclude on preferred presidential candidate

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the G-5 governors will soon conclude on the presidential candidate to support in the February 25 election. The governor maintained that the people of the state know their political bearings and will not play second fiddle concerning the general election slated for February 25th and March 11th, 2023. Wike spoke yesterday at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa Town, venue of the Local Government Campaign flag-off Rally of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor explained that Rivers people have been duly sensitised and told to vote the candidates of PDP for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. He informed that the beauty of the forthcoming election is that it will leave no room for any form of electoral manipulation and intimidation from security personnel.

Wike, allegorically, told them to be sure that all votes must be put in one basket in favour of candidates of the PDP in the State. He said: “This time, no army will do anything. No Fakorode will do any thing. No police will do anything. Now, it is one man, one vote.”

