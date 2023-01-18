News Top Stories

Wike: G-5’ll soon conclude on preferred presidential candidate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the G-5 governors will soon conclude on the presidential candidate to support in the February 25 election. The governor maintained that the people of the state know their political bearings and will not play second fiddle concerning the general election slated for February 25th and March 11th, 2023. Wike spoke yesterday at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa Town, venue of the Local Government Campaign flag-off Rally of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The governor explained that Rivers people have been duly sensitised and told to vote the candidates of PDP for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. He informed that the beauty of the forthcoming election is that it will leave no room for any form of electoral manipulation and intimidation from security personnel.

Wike, allegorically, told them to be sure that all votes must be put in one basket in favour of candidates of the PDP in the State. He said: “This time, no army will do anything. No Fakorode will do any thing. No police will do anything. Now, it is one man, one vote.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Joke Sylvia shares beautiful throwback photos of amazon actresses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To celebrate her fellow blaze trailing women in the movie industry, Joke Silva chose to share beautiful throwback and present Photos of herself, Hilda Dokugbo, Ireti Doyle, Sola Sobowale, Mama Rainbow, Patience Ozokwo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ngozi Nwosu and many others.   On her social media handle where shared the photos, which she called from Aforevo […]
News

Russian school shooting kills 7 students, 1 teacher

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven eighth-grade students and a teacher — and leaving 21 others hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said. Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack, while others were trapped inside. Students […]
News

Bayelsa community leaders blame SPDC for raging crisis

Posted on Author OLA JAMES WARRI

Leaders of Aghoro 11 community, Iduwini Kingdom Bayelsa State have linked the present crisis rocking the community to the divide and rule tactics of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and activities of few leaders of the community.   Speaking with journalists recently, the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Konyefa Miejude, accused the oil giant of fuelling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica