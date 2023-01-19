News

Wike: G-5’ll teach buccaneers, vampires lesson

Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he and his allies in the G-5 will teach the Buccaneers and vultures a lesson when they reveal the presidential candidate of the choice in the general election. The governor disclosed that the presidential candidate he and his political allies will support is someone adjudged to have integrity, who keeps his word and will not renege on any agreement brokered.

He stated this yesterday at Rumuji-Odegwe town where the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a rally to flag-off its campaign in Emohua Local Government Area. Wike noted that the State has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-intrade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

He said: “I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. “If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them. Enough is enough.” The governor said he had been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP to act out their threat. He noted those issuing such threat are not oblivious that PDP is already polarised, and taking such action against him and his allies will lead to the extinction of the party.

 

