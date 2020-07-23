Wike gets nod to spend N18bn on flyover, roads dualisation

The Rivers State Executive Council (SEC) yesterday approved N18 billion for Governor, Nyesom Wike for the construction of the fourth Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt, and dualization of roads in the state. The flyover bridge, it was learnt, will be constructed at the GRA Junction along Aba Road, while the dualisation will be carried out on Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road, and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.

The State Executive Council gave the approval at a meeting presided over by Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital. According to the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. The Commissioner also announced that the Council had approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the state House of Assembly following the state of dilapidation of the former quarters.

He, however, said that the length of the roads to be expanded would be 680 meters, while that of the Flyover will be 502 meters, noting that the government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructural development drive.

Nsirim added that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition This, according to him, is in line with Governor Wike’s avowed commitment to ensuring that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state. Also, thestateCommissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma, said the contract for the flyover and dualization of the roads was giventoJuliusBerger NigeriaPlc becauseof thecompany’sproven trackrecord.

He said that when the project is completed, traffic gridlock experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past, even as he noted that the project would go a long way in enhancing economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.

