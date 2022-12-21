Wike gives N60m to families of three slain policemen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday announced that the Rivers State government will give N20 million each to the families of the three slain policemen killed at Rumuokoro. Wike, who spoke at the Rivers State Emblem Appeal Fund Launching that was held at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt, commended the Rivers State police command for tracking down the killers of the three policemen.

The governor noted that the yearly raising of funds to cater to the welfare of war veterans and families of fallen heroes should be discouraged if not sustainable. He urged the Federal Government to set up a standing fund for that purpose, which will be replenished with yearly budget ary allocation as it is done in countries that truly value the contributions of the security agencies.

The governor stressed that the emblem launch day should also reflect on the sacrifices made by men and women of the armed forces in keeping Nigerians together and ensuring that peace prevails in the country. “I think that we are tired in this country with every year meeting to launch an emblem to support families of the fallen heroes. What I thought, as is done in advanced countries, the day should be used for remembrance of their (veterans) efforts.”

