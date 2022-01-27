Wike hails court ruling against FG’s deduction from FAAC

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Federal Government over deduction from the Federation Account to fund the police as a victory for democracy. The court had declared as unconstitutional the Federal Government’s deduction of funds directly from the Federation Account to fund the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in line with Section 4(1)(a) and (b) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establish-ment) Act 2019. Justice Ahmed Mohammed made the declaration while delivering judgment suit No: FHC/ABJ/ CS/511/2020 filed by the Rivers State Government against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Accountant General of the Federation, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Minister of Finance on Wednesday. Wike, while reacting to the ruling, said the court verdict is a resounding victory for democracy because the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act which the Federal Government relied on to deduct funds from the Federation Account contravenes the 1999 Constitution.

The governor said: “For me, it is a victory for democracy. And I have always told people, it is not whether you must win or not, but it is a matter of when you see issues that you think are in contravention of our Constitution and other laws, there is nothing wrong for you to challenge it, so that the right thing can be done.”

