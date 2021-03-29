News

Wike hands artistes N10m each at Burna boy’s party

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given the sum of N10 million each to artistes that performed at the homecoming party held for Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, Damini Ogulu, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

 

More than 10 artistes and comedians who performed at the event, including Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Ajebo Hustlers, thrilled fans inside the jam-packed but expansive event centre will benefit from the laigesse.

 

The governor also announced that a plot of land will be made available to Burna Boy to build his house, and equally pledged to support artistes from the Niger Delta region, whom he commended for their immense talents.

 

The governor, who came to the venue with his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike and his entourage, was picked on by some of the comedians, which sent wild jubilations among the artistes and fans when he made the announcement.

