News

Wike has banned clubbing in Port Harcourt, what are club owners like you going to cope?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Wike has banned clubbing in Port Harcourt, what are club owners like you going to cope?

Nightlife is scary sometimes, says WineHouse boss, Nosike Sunny Sike

Nosike Sunny Sike is the Managing Director and founder of All day Entertainment Nigeria Limited, a conglomerate of entertainment, wine business and hospitality businesses in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The company has been in business for three years.
In this interview he talks about his passion for his business among other things.

What do you like most about being a lounge owner/manager and managing all your entertainment and hospitality businesses?

First of all, my work is all about passion. It is a lifestyle which I have been into for so many years. I also enjoy myself while working. Secondly, I will say my customers, those who patronize our services.  They become family and we look forward to serving them better. This is followed very closely by our employees. They are amazing people who bring something different to each day.

What do you like least in your business?

What I don’t like most is the late nights, it’s scary at times. It’s not easy going back home at night. We will have to wait for all customers to leave before we close.

Tell us about a challenge you have had, how did you handle it?

Aside that we have been blessed to see a very rapid growth, it also put a strain on everyone as we worked quickly to grow faster than anticipated. Though, the challenges in this business are general. Most times setting up an event it’s not easy. It’s a difficult task and also getting help from brands is not easy too but most times they always come through.

Honestly, I think that the decision taken by our governor is for the best interest of the people. Although, the areas banned does not affect my business because my office address is located at stadium road in Port Harcourt not in GRA or Abacha road area of the state. We run a wine house and lounge not a club.

What do you wish you’d known before you started your business?

I wish I had opened up my business inside Victoria Island, Lagos before started in Port Harcourt. However, before the end of the year we hope to have Wine House Lagos and Abuja branch.

What do you look for when hiring staff?

A cheerful person makes things glow, so I look out for a cheerful person and those who don’t get angry easily. I look out for professionals who know how to run the night life business as well.

How do you keep staff up to date on what you are selling?

We have a staff WhatsApp group where everything is being discussed and all updates are given accordingly.

How do you tell new and current customers who patronize Wine House about your offerings?

Most customers read everything on our business social media page. They do research online most of the time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

No supporter should lose his life supporting politicians –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, reiterated his belief in politics without bitterness, warning that no one should lose his life supporting politicians. Makinde, who stated this at the wedding ceremony of one of the sons of former Ekiti State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ayo Fayose, held in […]
News

2023: Tinubu our ‘Capo’ in the South, we’re waiting for his direction – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed that the arrival of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is being awaited in order for critical decisions to taken ahead of the 2023 general elections. Akeredolu, who described the former Lagos […]
News

Disaster risk: Red Cross decries Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) yesterday decried Nigerians’ attitude to early warnings by disaster risk professionals, saying that such neglect has often led to avoidable destruction of lives and property across the country. This disclosure was made in Abuja, at an event organised by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) FCT chapter, as part […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica