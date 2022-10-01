News

Wike hosts Obi again as PDP crisis intensifies

Posted on

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Friday hosted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Port Harcourt. Wike confirmed his meeting with Obi in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday evening. Sharing two pictures, Wike said he was pleased to host Peter Obi again.

“It was nice hosting my brother, Peter Obi once again,” the caption attached to the photo read. As Wike kept mute about the purpose of his meeting with Obi, there are speculations that he and other aggrieved leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may support Obi’s ambition in 2023. Recall that Obi and Wike were presidential aspirants of the PDP before the former Anambra governor defected to the LP to actualize his ambition. Wike, who has vowed not to leave the PDP, lost the PDP primary to Atiku Abubakar. He also lost the running mate ticket to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. Since then, Wike and some governors of the PDP have been calling for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. He has since refused to support Atiku Abubakar despite all entreaties to pacify him and his group.

 

