Wike hosts Ortom, says only PDP govs delivering projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that it is only the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are developing and delivering infrastructure projects in their various states.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street in New GRA Phase 2, which was performed by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to showcase development projects to prove that they also meant well for the people.

He noted that the projects delivered by PDP governors had continued to improve the well-being of the people to affirm that development was happening only in PDPcontrolled states. The governor said: “Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects.

I went and I commissioned not less than three road projects. “They received us very well and I did say to him that the people of Rivers State will also like him to come and also commission projects in the state. So that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.

“We challenge the ruling party to tell their states to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them.” Wike described his Benue State counterpart as a man who was committed to the development of his people, forthright, courageous, always standing in defense of the well-being of the people.

He explained that when Ortom was being persecuted and intimidated, he stood firm, and stayed with the people, which justified the decision he associated with him, adding that his relationship with Ortom was designed to move forward the PDP in Rivers and Benue states.

“One of the reasons why I invited the governor of Benue State here is to let people know that there are people who are committed to the growth and development of this country. “There are people who will never be intimidated because of their views.

There are people who stand against injustice in this country. On his part, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, noted that God had destined him and Wike to work together as brothers and friends in speaking up for the voiceless and marginalised people in the country. According to him, Nigeria had since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness were promoted.

He asserted that until those virtues were embraced nationally, every citizen would remain entangled and never be free. He said there was no security in Nigeria and the economy was also in bad shape because of the depreciation the naira had suffered under the leadership of the APC. He further lamented the growing unemployment in the country that gave impetus to youth restiveness tagged #EndSARS protest.

