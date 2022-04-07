News

Wike hosts Saraki, other PDP presidential aspirants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday held a closed door meeting with former Senate President, Senator Busola Saraki and some presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The closed door meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was also attended by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal; and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. Wike, who spoke to journalists after the meeting said their interest was to ensure that there is unity in the party and to come up with formidable strategies that would enable the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of the government because Nigerians are patiently waiting. “And, I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.” In his remarks, Saraki, who also led the delegation, said they discussed and identified the best available way to ensure that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Some pensioners get N2,000 monthly –FG, Labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…as senior citizens embark on nationwide protest Friday That’s why corruption can’t be wished away in our system –Wabba The Federal Government and labour unions have lamented the pathetic condition of pensioners in the country, as some pensioners, especially those at the states, receive as low as N2,000 as pension monthly. President, Nigeria Labour Congress […]
News Top Stories

Russia/Ukraine: Bakers project 100% increase in bread price

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the disturbing effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to difficulties in the importation and sourcing of wheat, high energy cost and foreign exchange challenges, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has advised Nigerians to expect another increase in the price of bread and other confectionaries.   They also blame […]
News

Jos killings: Give peace a chance, Buhari pleads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammmadu Buhari has urged communities in Jos, Plateau State, to unite against horrific attacks and give peace a chance in the state. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Sunday, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari assured all citizens that as a government, his administration was on top of events […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica