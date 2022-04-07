Wike hosts Saraki, other PDP presidential aspirants

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday held a closed door meeting with former Senate President, Senator Busola Saraki and some presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The closed door meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was also attended by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal; and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. Wike, who spoke to journalists after the meeting said their interest was to ensure that there is unity in the party and to come up with formidable strategies that would enable the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of the government because Nigerians are patiently waiting. “And, I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.” In his remarks, Saraki, who also led the delegation, said they discussed and identified the best available way to ensure that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...