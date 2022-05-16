Wike: How Justice Odili’s intervention saved my political career

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said he is grateful to Justice Mary Odili for saving his political career in 2004. According to him, her timely intervention ensured that he was fielded for re-election as Obior/ Akpo Local Government Area Chairman by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said this at a thanksgiving to mark Justice Odili’s 70th birthday and retirement as Justice of the Supreme Court at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa, (CIWA) in Port Harcourt on Sunday. The governor said he cried to Justice Odili when he got the hint that his name was not included among those cleared by the party to contest the election.

According to him, she listened to him and took his complaint to her husband, Dr Peter Odili, who was governor. Wike expl said the manner she presented the matter forced her husband to invite then-Rivers State PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, to confirm the observation and thereafter put a call across to the then national secretary.

The governor said: “In 2004, at that time the husband was the governor, so she was going to Bori Camp for a women empowerment scheme. I was to run for the second tenure as chairman of my local government (Obio- Akpor).

“Now, they were having lunch with her husband and former state party chairman then, Prince Uche Secondus. I was told that my name had been removed from the list. So, I ran down to Government House

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...