Wike: How my father, I were framed for murder

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has recalled how his father, himself and his siblings were framed up for murder over a chieftaincy tussle while he was studying in the university.

Wike, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt during the 65th birthday celebration of Emmauel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), recalled that while studying law in the university, a chieftaincy dispute occurred in his community, which led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers and himself on trumped up murder charge.

He said it took the intervention of Ukala, as their lead counsel, for them to be discharged and acquitted. “There was a time that the entire family was charged for murder, every male was taken away. We only had women left in the house with children between the ages of 1 and 5.

“As at that time, I was reading law at then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University.” Wike noted that the legal luminary, in whose law firm he worked after leaving the Nigerian Law School, took his family’s ordeal personally and gave his best to ensure that they got justice.

Wike, who was accompanied by his wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suz-zette Nyesom-Wike, at the event chaired by Dr. T. C. Osanakpo (SAN), narrated that before he proceeded to the university to study law, Ukala had been his family’s lawyer.

The governor said when he declared his intention to contest for the office of the Chairman, Obio-Akpor Local Government in 1998, some callous politicians in his constituency ganged up and conspired with the police to frame him up for armed robbery.

According to him, Ukala not only intervened and secured his release, but also defended him from the tribunal up to the Supreme Court when some vested interest in the council desperately attempted to prevent him from being sworn into office as chairman.

“Throughout my chairmanship matter in 1998, when we had elections down to April 4, 2000 when the Supreme Court finally decided my matter, he (Ukala) never took a dime, one naira.”

Wike added that when the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal annulled the 2015 governorship poll which he won convincingly, he contacted some lawyers to defend him in the matter and they demanded as much as N300 to N600 million as their legal fee.

But when he approached Ukala, whom he described as a mentor, he was offered free legal service.

“Then my governorship election, most people may not believe it, from governorship tribunal down to the Supreme Court, he never collected one dime.”

He described Ukala as a refined and disciplined lawyer, and applauded the legal icon for being a worthy mentor to him and his wife when they started their legal practice in Port Harcourt.

