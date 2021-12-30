News Top Stories

Wike: How my father, I were framed for murder

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has recalled how his father, himself and his siblings were framed up for murder over a chieftaincy tussle while he was studying in the university.

 

Wike, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt during the 65th birthday celebration of Emmauel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), recalled that while studying law in the university, a chieftaincy dispute occurred in his community, which led to the arrest and detention of his father, uncle, brothers and himself on trumped up murder charge.

 

He said it took the intervention of Ukala, as their lead counsel, for them to be discharged and acquitted. “There was a time that the entire family was charged for murder, every male was taken away. We only had women left in the house with children between the ages of 1 and 5.

 

“As at that time, I was reading law at then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University.” Wike noted that the legal luminary, in whose law firm he worked after leaving the Nigerian Law School, took his family’s ordeal personally and gave his best to ensure that they got justice.

 

Wike, who was accompanied by his wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suz-zette Nyesom-Wike, at the event chaired by Dr. T. C. Osanakpo (SAN), narrated that before he proceeded to the university to study law, Ukala had been his family’s lawyer.

 

The governor said when he declared his intention to contest for the office of the Chairman, Obio-Akpor Local Government in 1998, some callous politicians in his constituency ganged up and conspired with the police to frame him up for armed robbery.

According to him, Ukala not only intervened and secured his release, but also defended him from the tribunal up to the Supreme Court when some vested interest in the council desperately attempted to prevent him from being sworn into office as chairman.

 

“Throughout my chairmanship matter in 1998, when we had elections down to April 4, 2000 when the Supreme Court finally decided my matter, he (Ukala) never took a dime, one naira.”

 

Wike added that when the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal annulled the 2015 governorship poll which he won convincingly, he contacted some lawyers to defend him in the matter and they demanded as much as N300 to N600 million as their legal fee.

 

But when he approached Ukala, whom he described as a mentor, he was offered free legal service.

 

“Then my governorship election, most people may not believe it, from governorship tribunal down to the Supreme Court, he never collected one dime.”

He described Ukala as a refined and disciplined lawyer, and applauded the legal icon for being a worthy mentor to him and his wife when they started their legal practice in Port Harcourt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lai Mohammed: 1975 coup fuelling to insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, says the country’s security challenges are a consequence of the 1975 coup d’état. The coup, which took place on July 29, 1975, overthrew Yakubu Gowon and ushered Murtala Muhammed into power. Speaking when he featured on Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, Mohammed said the lead discussant at […]
News

Lagos begins administration of Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has commenced the administration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state. A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, quoted the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as confirming this yesterday after receiving a […]
News

Mangal, Chinese firm sign $600m business deal to build cement factory in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Katsina State born business magnet, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal has moved into the Cement Industry with the signing of a $600 Million business partnership deal with a Chinese firm to establish one of Nigeria’s biggest Cement Company in Kogi State. Dahiru Mangal through his newly registered Company, Mangal Industries Limited, signed the agreement with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica