News Top Stories

Wike: I Can’t force my way into Atiku’s campaign

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

As the leadership of the People’s Democrat i c Party (PDP) continues to work to resolve the crisis rocking the party, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike, has said that he cannot force his way into the campaigns of Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate.

 

He also said that Atiku does not want him to campaign for him by allegedly appointing enemies of Rivers State into his campaign team.

 

Wike, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the PDPgovernorshipcampaign office and the inauguration of the PDP campaign council, disclosed his readiness to remain in the PDP rather than leave for another party, on the grounds that he has no other party which platform his anointed successor, Siminalayi Fubara, is using to contest the governorship election.

 

He said that Atiku appointed some enemies of the state into his campaign council without his contribution, noting that it means that Atiku doesn’t want him and the people of the state to campaign for him. He noted: “The presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor.

 

“So they said they don’t need me to campaign for    them, that they don’t want Riverspeopleto campaignfor them; willyouforceyourself? “I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state. So they don’t want us to campaigning, let’s campaign for those who want us to campaign for them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Southern, Northern govs should settle their differences – Mimiko

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has suggested a meeting between Southern and Northern governors in order to settle their differences on the security challenges facing the country. Mimiko, who is the immediate past governor of the state, said the resolution reached by the Southern governors in Asaba, Delta […]
News

‘Exceptionally dangerous’ conditions for US wildfire

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Historic” and “extreme” weather conditions could fan a wildfire in New Mexico which is already the second biggest ever seen in the US state. The so-called Hermits Peak Fire has been burning for more than a month and has torn through an area larger than the city of Chicago, reports the BBC. Many families […]
News

Atiku faults FG on fuel price hike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has again punctured the recent deregulation in petroleum that has led to an increase in fuel price, asking “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price drop?” Atiku, in rhetorics on his verified Twitter handle Tuesday morning, tweeted that as a businessman, he is more concerned with the economic perspective of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica