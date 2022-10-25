Wike: I Can’t force my way into Atiku’s campaign

As the leadership of the People’s Democrat i c Party (PDP) continues to work to resolve the crisis rocking the party, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike, has said that he cannot force his way into the campaigns of Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate.

He also said that Atiku does not want him to campaign for him by allegedly appointing enemies of Rivers State into his campaign team.

Wike, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the PDPgovernorshipcampaign office and the inauguration of the PDP campaign council, disclosed his readiness to remain in the PDP rather than leave for another party, on the grounds that he has no other party which platform his anointed successor, Siminalayi Fubara, is using to contest the governorship election.

He said that Atiku appointed some enemies of the state into his campaign council without his contribution, noting that it means that Atiku doesn’t want him and the people of the state to campaign for him. He noted: “The presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor.

“So they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t want Riverspeopleto campaignfor them; willyouforceyourself? “I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state. So they don’t want us to campaigning, let’s campaign for those who want us to campaign for them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...