Wike: I turned down offers to dump PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that he had turned down several appeals from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was a man of character.

Speaking at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, Rumuolumeni, formerly known as Aker-Base Road, by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu in Rumuolumeni community of Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, Wike noted that PDP remained the only party loved by Nigerians.

He said it was unimaginable to think that he would quit a party that continued to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remained the only hope for Nigerians who were also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.

Wike added that the reasons why he refused to be quiet over the wrongs and inabilities of the ruling APC was because of the need to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interests.

“If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with the PDP and will end up with it. “We have no other political party to join, because the fate of this country, the hope of Nigerians, solely depend on our party.

That is why when we talk about our party, we are not talking about any selfish interest. But it is to continue to give Nigerians that hope that Nigeria is waiting for.

“So, when there is any mistake, we shout out. Everybody is hoping that in 2023 PDP, should take over the realms of power in this country. Rivers State is already secured for PDP.”

The governor berated Senator James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he described as a political harlot that he said lacked the character to talk about national issues without subjecting it to pecuniary interests.

