Wike: I will agree on consensus if…

Governor of Rivers State, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has stated that he would agree on Presidential consensus Candidate by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it was based on equity, justice and fairness, adding that those seeking a consensus in the PDP were not sincere.

Wike, who is vying to be the PDP Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general elections, said that whoever emerges as the Presidential Flagbearer in the party would have his support as he would ensure that PDP wins the 2023 Presidential election.

While at the Niger State PDP Secretariat to canvass the support of the delegates in the May 29th Convention, Wike said: “Whoever emerges as the flagbearer, I will do whatever I can to ensure that the PDP wins the election”.

According to him: “I will agree on consensus if it is based on equity, justice and fairness because as it is those who are talking about consensus that are not sincere and there is nothing like consensus in our constitution. “I have made myself available to run for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the PDP. I have been a member of PDP since 1998.

I have never left this party and I will not leave this party, no matter what anyone will do.” He further stated that Nigeria needs a courageous and fearless fellow, “someone who will say this is white and this is black, someone who is straightforward”.

“I urge members of the PDP in Niger not to be swayed by sentiments. I urge you to give me the mandate to make Nigeria right again. “Don’t let anyone come and deceive you. We are tired of lies. I will do what I did in Rivers State in Nigeria. I am here to match the APC in whatever they bring. If you give me the ticket, APC should start packing because they know it is over.

“I will be the president for the poor and I will be a man who keeps his word. Rivers State is a testimony to what I can do to transform Nigeria”. In his remarks, the Niger State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, said that the PDP convention will be a do-or-mar election, adding that every member who loves PDP must strive to do what is right.

He stated the need for the party to change its reward system, whereby those who are loyal are rewarded while those who are disloyal are punished. Beji said that the PDP members will not be deceived anymore, adding that it is only those who will do the right thing that would get their support. In Plateau State, Wike, said that the only project that the APC led administration has in the state was banditry.

Wike, who was also in Jos, while addressing national delegates of the Plateau State chapter of the PDP on his intention, expressed confidence that the PDP would win the presidency in the next election. He said that the APC has failed in tackling insecurity and economic security.

Wike lamented incessant killings, describing Plateau State as one of the worst with security challenges where innocent citizens are being killed daily by bandits. “The Only project given to Plateau by the APC administration is the banditry; killings every day.

This is a shame to the APC administration in the state. The other day, 30 people were killed; another day, 20 killed and just recently, over 100 people killed. Please just give me the Presidential ticket and all those insecurity will be a thing of the past.

He expressed readiness to tackle the insecurity and poverty bedeviling the country if elected as President of Nigeria in 2023, lamenting that people can no longer go to their farmlands or go about their legitimate businesses due to the heightened state of insecurity.

Wike said: “I am here in person to make myself available to the people of Plateau and Nigerians at large. I want everyone to know that I will run for the office of president.”

