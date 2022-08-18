News

Wike: I won’t allow Rivers go astray

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says Rivers people will not support any governorship candidate without development agenda. He claimed that some of the governorship candidates lack any agenda for the state, promising that he would not allow “ the state to go astray to fall into the hands of armed robbers”. Wike spoke at the inauguration of the remodelled Waterlines House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday by former Kogi State Governor Idris Ibrahim.

He said he would not allow the state to go astray and be taken over by those only interested in advancing their selfish ambitions. The governor said: “I thank all Rivers people for the support you have given us, for the prayers you are offering on our behalf. I will continue to let you know that we will not let you down. We will continue to do the best for Rivers. and that is why we also tell you to listen to us. We will tell you those to vote for because I will tell you who is who. “There are those who just want to be governor, but they have no agenda. And in any case, why will you change a winning team that has given you all these. I will not allow this state to go astray to fall into the hands of armed robbers.”

 

