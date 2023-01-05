News

Wike: I won’t change my mind on preferred presidential candidate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said nothing can stop him from endorsing his preferred presidential candidate, including speculation and unprofitable media talks by people who cannot mobilize 25 votes. Wike spoke at Egbeda community while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area, said there is so much political work to be done, but people are delighting themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

Such behaviour, Wike noted, has dire political consequences because they will pay in bitter tears when the reality of their political lose stare them in the face eventually. “If anybody like, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business, say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business. “That will not make me change my mind where we are heading to. Do you understand me? So, if they like, they can make speculation. After All, that is why the word, speculation is there.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

KDSG declares 24-hr curfew, as terrorists sack Southern Kaduna community, kill 17

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state. The curfew is coming on the heels of the Sunday night attack in the southern part of the state where eyewitnesses said at least 17 persons were killed. The attack took place at Agban Kagoro, in […]
News

Anyim condemns murder of 8 traders in Abia

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and presidential hopeful, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has condemned the recent killing of eight traders at the New Cattle Market in Omuma-Uzo, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State. In a statement released from his Media Office on Friday, Anyim described the attack and killing of […]
News Top Stories

Election Results: INEC disagrees with NASS over e-transmission

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

…says it has capacity to transmit electronically The Ogun State Residence Electoral Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Olusegun Agbaje yesterday insisted that the Commission is absolutely empowered by the constitution to transmit election results electronically without seeking the approval of the National Communication Commission (NCC). Agbaje, who just assumed duty as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica