Wike: I won’t change my mind on preferred presidential candidate

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said nothing can stop him from endorsing his preferred presidential candidate, including speculation and unprofitable media talks by people who cannot mobilize 25 votes. Wike spoke at Egbeda community while flagging off the construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area, said there is so much political work to be done, but people are delighting themselves in abusing leaders of the party.

Such behaviour, Wike noted, has dire political consequences because they will pay in bitter tears when the reality of their political lose stare them in the face eventually. “If anybody like, say what you want to say that I am working for so and so person, it’s their business, say that I am not working for so and so person, it’s their business. “That will not make me change my mind where we are heading to. Do you understand me? So, if they like, they can make speculation. After All, that is why the word, speculation is there.

