Wike, Ikpeazu, Makinde, Ugwuanyi storm Benue for PDP guber campaign flag-off today

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are expected to storm Makurdi, the Benue State capital, today for the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign.

 

The governors  Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, are to meet their Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom at the occasion.

Hon Titus Tyoapine Uba and Sir John Ngbede are flying the party’s flag as candidate and running mate respectively. Some roads projects constructed by Governor Ortom’s administration are also likely for commissioning by the visiting governors.

 

Already, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had donated 25 brand new Toyota Hiace buses to the PDP campaign team in the state. Ortom, who announced the donation in Makurdi, said: “Today as I speak to you, my friend Governor Nyesom Wike has supported the campaign team of Benue state with 25 brand new buses.

“This means that every local government area in the state will be a beneficiary of these brand new buses. He has assured that he will be here on Monday and participate in the campaign

 

