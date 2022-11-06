Wike, Ikpeazu, Makinde, Ugwuanyi storm Benue for PDP guber campaign flag off

The G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are expected to storm Makurdi the Benue State capital Monday for the flag off the party’s governorship campaign today.

The governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are to meet their Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom at the occasion.

Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba and Sir John Ngbede are flying the party’s flag as candidate and running mate respectively.

Some roads projects constructed by Governor Ortom’s administration are also likely for commissioning by the visiting governors.

Already, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had donated 25 brand new Toyota Hiace buses to the PDP campaign team in the state.

Ortom, who announced the donation in Makurdi, said: “Today as I speak to you, my friend Governor Nyesom Wike has supported the campaign team of Benue state with 25 brand new buses.

“This means that every local government area in the state will be a beneficiary of these brand new buses. He has assured that he will be here on Monday and participate in the campaign.”

