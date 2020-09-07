Wike in Bauchi, says I’m happy to associate myself with gov

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the weekend pleaded with the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, not to hesitate in assisting the state governor to be on the right track so as to further deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Wike made the plea when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir at his palace, accompanied by Governor Bala Mohammed. Wike observed that politicians deserved support and advice from critical stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, to enable them deliver good governance.

He said: “Your Royal Highness, today I am in Bauchi because of my respect for my friend and colleague, the Bauchi State Governor. For me as a person, today is my second term for coming to Bauchi.” He continued; “Bauchi Emir is one of the respected traditional rulers in the country and please don’t hesitate to call us to order, because we politicians, we have so much pressure on us. I plead with you to assist the governor to be on the right track.”

According to him, “For you to be my friend, it is very difficult, but Governor Mohammed has done so well and I want on behalf of the Government and People of Rivers State to say that we are happy to associate with Bauchi State Governor.” The visiting governor used the medium to thank members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly for supporting Governor Mohammed for the benefit and wellbeing of the people of the state.

“Mr Speaker and other members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, I must commend you for supporting your governor despite being in the opposition, but you decided to remain supportive in the interest of Bauchi people.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Mohammed described Governor Wike as one of the best performing governors, especially in deepening democracy and working in the interest of his people.

Like this: Like Loading...