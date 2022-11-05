News

Wike increases special assistants from 100,000 to 200,000

Barely 24 hours after Governor Nyesom Wike appointed 100,000 special assistants on political units, the governor yesterday appointed additional 100,000 people to function in the same capacity, making it a total of 200,000 appointees in two days. Wike announced the new figure while inaugurating the second batch of the first 100,000 Special Assistants from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area. He said the appointment is part of stomach infrastructure and it will put money in the hands of Rivers people.

The governor said that Rivers people have been appealing for appointment, noting that he then directed all political leaders of the various Local Government Areas to return home to search for trustworthy people that can help the state retain its position in the comity of States. “As I speak to you, my mail box almost crashed. People are sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work’. “Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work. And I can announce to you today, we have increased the number from 100,000 to 200,000.”

To those who do not understand the rationale for the appointment, Governor Wike said even if so much has been done, his administration is not taking the remaining few months for granted. He informed that the Special Assistants to him on Political Units Affairs that have been appointed will help his administration to finish well. “It is me who is appointing. It is me that wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. It is not you outside because you are not part of government .I know what it takes and I know that these people will help me. Now that I am finishing, I want to finish very well.” Wike told them to consider themselves lucky among the not less than 6 million Rivers people to serve under his administration, and that because their political leaders found them trustworthy, they should do the task given to them effectively.

 

