Metro & Crime

Wike increases special assistants to 200,000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has increased the number of his newly appointed special assistants on political units to 200, 000.

The governor, while inaugurating the last batch of the 100,000 appointees at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday, said he decided to increase the number to accommodate more people, who had shown willingness to work for him.

The governor, who said the gesture was part of the stomach infrastructure he promised the state, asked local government chairmen to return to their domains and identify more people for appointments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits attack Kaduna airport, shoot guard dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare One year after bandits stormed the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna Airport, bandits Saturday again caused panic at the same airport. The action prevented smooth operations of flight operation as the Military engaged them in a fierce fire fight. The bandits were said to have prevented an […]
Metro & Crime

Policearrestalleged fabricatorofvehicle masterkeys for criminals in Kano

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

TheKanoStatePolice Command has arrested one Hamisu Ibrahim, 55, of Sharada quarters, Kano, who specialisesinthefabrication and selling of vehicles master keys to criminals.   The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kuyawa, said in a statement yesterday in Kano that 29 different master keys were found in his possession.   He saidthatIbrahimwas arrested during […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 14 in Katsina, Niger

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani and Daniel Atori

Bandits have killed 14 people in communities in Katsina and Niger states. Eight people were shot dead in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State while six vigilantes were murdered in a renewed attack on Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Katsina State attack, three people were also wounded. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica