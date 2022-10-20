Wike: Infrastructure upgrade has turned Rivers into investors haven

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said his administration’s huge investment in basic infrastructure will serve as catalyst for rapid economic growth of the state, noting that the state’s infrastructure has increased its economic viability. Wike stated this yesterday after inspecting the progress of work at the world class, Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Center, Rumuokuta, The governor, who was accompanied by former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, said infrastructure can reduce the cost of delivered goods, facilitate the physical mobility of people and product. He said with the huge resources committed to expand the road network in all parts of Rivers State and enhanced security in the past seven years under his administration, the State has become attractive to investors.

