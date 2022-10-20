Wike: Infrastructure upgrade has turned Rivers into investors haven

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said his administration’s huge investment in basic infrastructure will serve as catalyst for rapid economic growth of the state, noting that the state’s infrastructure has increased its economic viability. Wike stated this yesterday after inspecting the progress of work at the world class, Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnosis Treatment Center, Rumuokuta, The governor, who was accompanied by former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, said infrastructure can reduce the cost of delivered goods, facilitate the physical mobility of people and product. He said with the huge resources committed to expand the road network in all parts of Rivers State and enhanced security in the past seven years under his administration, the State has become attractive to investors.
Reps to seek revocation of Abuja-Kaduna road contract
The House of Representatives Committee on Works has threatened to demand the revocation of the Abuja-Kaduna road contract due to delays in the execution of the project by the contractor, Julius Berger (Nigeria) Plc. The committee said it might be forced to ask the government to re-award the contract to several other contractors to ensure […]
Forum wants Nigeria remodeled for progress
Worried by myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria and its development since independence, activist and Executive Director, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, Mr. Daniel Ukwu, has called for a remodelling of the country. Ugwu said that for Nigeria to move forward socially, politically and economically, Nigerians, especially the leaders must put on a new thinking cap that […]
Igbo youths seek re-arrest, prosecution of CUPP spokesperson
Coalition of Igbo youthS (CIY), yesterday called for re-arrest and prosecution of spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. Ugochinyere was arrested by law enforcement agents over allegation against the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. A Federal Capital Territory High Court had this week ordered the unconditional […]
