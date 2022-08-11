Wike invites Gbajabiamila to inaugurate Rivers Legislative Quarters

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, to commission the official residences of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. It was learnt that Wike personally wrote a letter to Gbajabiamila inviting the Speaker to commission the Legislative Quarters, built by the Wike-led administration, tomorrow. Gbajabiamila is expected to commission the Legislative Quarters and assist in handing over the same to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. It was further gathered that the official residences for the Rivers Assembly members comprise 32 fully-furnished 4-bedroom duplexes for each member. This is coming days after Wike invited the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commission some projects in the state.

