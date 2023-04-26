Wike Invites Tinubu To Inaugurate Projects In Rivers

The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has invited the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrate Court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Assistant to Governor Wike, Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

According to Ebiri, the 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover, which connects Rumuola Road to Ikwerre Road, is the 12th flyover built by Wike’s administration since 2019.

He added that Tinubu would pay a two-day official visit to Rivers State to inaugurate the projects.

“To God be the glory. We are expecting the President-elect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates Court building, He added.