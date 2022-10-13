Wike: I’ve accepted Atiku’s candidacy, but Ayu must resign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he is still, however, insisting that the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign.

Wike also said that nobody can convince him to change his stance on the resignation of Ayu, noting that the amicable resolution of the PDP crisis has been frustrated by rent seekers in the party.

The governor made the assertion when he hosted Cross River State PDP governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen, at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Thursday.

He said: “I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again. You, fulfil your part. Let the South have something that is all I’m preaching. You cannot have a presidential candidate, National Chairman and Director General of the campaign.”

The governor, during the meeting, which was attended by the party’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, explained that the seeming intractable crisis in the party had lingered because some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers,” have remained obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in the party.

