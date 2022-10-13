News

Wike: I’ve accepted Atiku’s candidacy, but Ayu must resign

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he is still, however, insisting that the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign.

Wike also said that nobody can convince him to change his stance on the resignation of Ayu, noting that the amicable resolution of the PDP crisis has been frustrated by rent seekers in the party.

The governor made the assertion when he hosted Cross River State PDP governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen, at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Thursday.

He said: “I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, I have accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again. You, fulfil your part. Let the South have something that is all I’m preaching. You cannot have a presidential candidate, National Chairman and Director General of the campaign.”

The governor, during the meeting, which was attended by the party’s South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, explained that the seeming intractable crisis in the party had lingered because some vested interests, whom he described as “hyenas and rent seekers,” have remained obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

It’s time to shun partisanship to fight insecurity –Makinde

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on leaders across the country to shun partisanship and come together to collectively fight against insecurity in Nigeria.   The Governor, in a statement signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also commended Governor Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum for his […]
News

Malami: Understanding a patriot of all times

Posted on Author Charles Ibekwe

The name Abubakar Malami indeed rings a bell and resonates with different meanings to different people. But one thing is certain; he is a man with guts and one that is not afraid to put issues in proper perspective. I have long reminisced about how Abubakar Malami has been able to carry out his duties […]
News

Aboderin emerges SDP Reps candidate in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Deji Aboderin, has clinched the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ticket for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-East/ North-East in the 2023 general elections. Aboderin emerged as winner at a well- attended congress held at the open ground, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica