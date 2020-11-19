News

Wike: I’ve no regret proscribing IPOB in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he has no regret proscribing the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State due to his belief in the unity of Nigeria. He said that Nigerians must at all times rise to protect and defend the interest of the country, and not allow parochial, sentimental politics to destroy the country.

Speaking when a delegation of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt , to commend him for his untiring efforts and dedication to protect the interest of ethnic groups living in Rivers State. The governor said the EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and committed arson, killing six Army officers, four Police officers, burnt police stations and courts. Wike noted that he cannot sit as governor and watch such lawless acts to be perpetrated by a people that have been proscribed by the Federal Government to cause ethnic war. “Without any apology, I am a true Nigerian.

I believe that things must be done properly in a way that every component part of this country will be satisfied.” Wike reiterated that he has never been against any particular ethnic group living in the state, including every law abiding Igbo, maintaining, however that as a governor, he cannot tolerate a situation where some misguided persons under the guise of IPOB would unleash attack innocent Nigerians in the state.

He explained that if the State Security Council was not proactive to impose curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area, the situation would have degenerated to war between Igbo and Hausa community residing in the area.

