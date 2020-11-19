Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high

The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was great while expressing happiness that the state’s team, Rivers United, won the title. He said: “For a team to get to the final and actually played till level of penalties to determine the winner, that’s to show that the standard here is very high.

“It is not just about the win, but to measure the standard of play which we have achieved. One thing that is convincing is that the investment in sports especially football in the state is actually a worthwhile investments.

“For us, if we are just starting the Real Madrid Academy, you can imagine what will happen in the next five years when we start to have graduates from the school playing either away or for the state team, I am highly impressed with the competition.” Also, Iyaye praised the standard of the championship while revealing that Rivers United is still far away from a finish team. He added that this year’s edition was better than last year as there were several innovations in the 2020 edition.

