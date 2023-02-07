News

Wike: Judiciary, INEC, security agencies in position to save democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the country’s democracy will not fail if the security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharge their duties. He said it was incumbent on those agencies to do their duties by not succumbing to pressure from politicians in defence of the law, noting that there is no need for the nation’s democracy to fail. Wike, who spoke while swearing in five High Court judges and two Customary Court of Appeal judges, noted however, that if fails, they should be held responsible. He explained there are already enabling relevant laws made by the legislature that should safeguard the practice of democracy especially as it concerns the conduct of the general election. The governor said: “I urge you to be to be firm particularly, this critical period when we are entering a transition period.

 

Our Reporters

