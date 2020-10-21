News

Wike kicks as Amaechi's supporters hold counter protest

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, faulted a pro SARS protest organized by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) faction loyal to Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking in a broadcast, Wike also declared the readiness of the state to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate the brutality and human rights abuses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) in the State.

In a protest that appeared to counter the earlier ones organized in the state against SARS, yesterday’s protesters, led by former party chairman, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, marched from Polo Club in Port Harcourt to the Police Headquarters along Moscow Road.

They carried various placards supporting Buhari, and were addressed by the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan.

A day before the protest, the Rivers government had raised an alarm that APC had imported thugs to destabilize the state.

But Wike noted that despite the olive branch extended to the opposition, intelligence report shows that the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of APC based in Abuja is capitalising on the opportunity created by #EndSARS protest to destabilise the prevailing peace and progress in the state.

He accused Flag-Amachree as one of those who had criminal processes in Courts, accusing him of hiring thugs from neighbouring states into Port Harcourt to cause mayhem under the guise of supporting “PRO-SARS protests.

The protest, he said, which was against the overwhelming mood of the nation, defines Rotimi Amaechi’s predilection for violence to achieve political goals.

“We are not surprised because these characters are the very ones that used SARS in the recent past to intimidate, maim and kill our people, including the late Dr. Ferry Gberegbe.

“This action was intended to provoke the peace-loving people of the state to needless violence and destruction.

“We commend the people of the state for their peaceful disposition and for refusing to be provoked by these miscreants and their spineless sponsors

