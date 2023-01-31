Wike kicks as PDP bars lawyers from handling Rivers’ cases

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in anti-party activity by telling lawyers handling legal suits on be-half Rivers PDP to dissociate themselves from such cases. The national leadership of the party had asked Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), who was hired by PDP in Rivers State not to represent the party in the Appeal filed against the Accord and Independent National Electoral Commission INEC). The PDP made this known in a letter read out before the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt debriefing Emmanuel Ukala and instructing Johnson Usman to take the appeals.

Rivers PDP had taken some political parties in the State to court over noncompliance to the regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of their various primaries. But Wike, who made the accusation when he spoke at State School Premises, Okehi 1, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign flag off rally in Etche Local Government Area, noted that the PDP national leadership has a duty to support the suits by the PDP in Rivers. The governor stated that anti-party begets anti-party and since the PDP national has started the anti-party game, it will get anti-party in return. He said: “We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in antiparty.”

