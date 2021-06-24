Wike: Kidnappers now campaigning against night curfew

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused kidnappers of spearheading a campaign against the 8.30pm curfew he imposed on the state following the attacks on security formations saying it will remain in place despite sponsored criticism against it. He said kidnappers and other criminal elements that were now suffering because of the night curfew, had been sending people to radio stations to mount pressure on him to lift the curfew. Wike spoke at the 60th birthday celebration of Senator Barry Mpigi, who is representing Rivers South-East senatorial district. He said he was aware of the difficulty experienced by residents, particularly in Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils, noting that it was better to suffer inconveniences and be alive. The governor said: “Some criminals who have not been succeeding in kidnapping, have been sending people to go on radio to say the governor should be reasonable, and that they don’t want the curfew again. “Criminals are the ones who are doing that. I will not agree. Life and property are important to me.
