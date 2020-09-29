Wike knows the value of sports – Iyaye

Governor Nyesom Wike knows the value of sports to the socio-economic development of society, and he is applying it appropriately with the right key for the benefits of the people, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said.

He stated this shortly after inspecting on-going rehabilitation and regrassing work at the main and practice pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and renovation work at Rivers United Football Club Camp in Port Harcourt.

Iyaye disclosed that the state’s owned football clubs; Rivers United and Rivers Angels will use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta-Ali as venue for their home matches in the 2020/2021 football season. Recall that the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, which had previously hosted the both teams is presently being used as an isolation center for Covid-19 patients.

Accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, The Sports Commissioner also inspected dressing room facilities and other remedial works around the sports complex to ensure they were being done according to specifications

