Sports

Wike knows the value of sports – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Governor Nyesom Wike knows the value of sports to the socio-economic development of society, and he is applying it appropriately with the right key for the benefits of the people, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said.

 

He stated this shortly after inspecting on-going rehabilitation and regrassing work at the main and practice pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and renovation work at Rivers United Football Club Camp in Port Harcourt.

 

Iyaye disclosed that the state’s owned football clubs; Rivers United and Rivers Angels will use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta-Ali as venue for their home matches in the 2020/2021 football season. Recall that the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, which had previously hosted the both teams is presently being used as an isolation center for Covid-19 patients.

 

Accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, The Sports Commissioner also inspected dressing room facilities and other remedial works around the sports complex to ensure they were being done according to specifications

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

England men’s, women’s teams receive equal pay, FA announces

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Football Association has announced that England’s men’s and women’s international teams are receiving equal pay. It follows Wednesday’s announcement that Brazil are to pay their international women’s team the same as the men’s. The FA revealed to Sky Sports News it has been paying the men’s and women’s teams equally in terms of match fees […]
Sports

Barca board to hold urgent meeting over Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The situation at the Catalan club is described as ‘very complicated’ as Lionel Messi has reportedly informed them he wants to leave. According to Spanish sports publication, Tribuna, Barcelona are planning to hold an urgent board meeting right now, Alfredo Martinez, a reporter in Spanish publication, Onda Cero has tweeted. He added that the situation was ‘very complicated’. Apparently,  Messi’s […]
Sports

NFF, Ahmed Fresh under fire

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…over federation’s dormant technical committee   The Nigeria Football Federation and the chairman of the board’s technical committee are under fire over the redundancy of the members of the sensitive committee.   On Monday during a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former international and a member of the NFF technical committee, Mutiu Adepoju, revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: