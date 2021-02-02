News Top Stories

Wike lambasts Buratai, counsels new Service Chiefs

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the way the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Burutai handled security matters in the state.

 

Wike, who spoke during an interview on Channels TV in Port Harcourt, accused Buratai of political bias, citing the arrest and detention of recruits of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch Safety Corps who were undergoing training at the National Youth Service Corp orientation camp at Norwan in Rivers State by the Nigerian Army on the directive of the then Chief of Army Staff.

 

The governor said: “So many states were setting up their own security outfit; the Chief of Army Staff (General Buratai) allowed it. He never for one day said, look, we cannot allow this. But, he allowed it.

 

“When Rivers State, by  law, set up Neighbourhood Watch to give intelligence to security agencies, Buratai came into politics. Even when we wrote to the Army, we wrote to the Police. The police and Department of States Services were the one training the people.”

 

Wike advised the new Service Chiefs to shun politics and concentrate on strategy that will enable them to expeditiously end insurgency in the country. He urged the new Service Chiefs to bear in mind that though they were appointed by the President, their oath of office and oath of allegiance is to obey the Constitution of Nigeria.

 

The governor, who applauded the President for eventually listening to the cry of the citizens, advised the new Service Chiefs to preoccupy themselves by mapping out strategy that improve the security architecture of the country.

 

“They must understand that challenges are enormous and so they have a lot of work to do. They should not concern themselves with politics. Part of the problem we had with former Service Chiefs, was that they were involved in politics.

 

“Instead of concentrating on the security of the nation, they were very much involved in politics. Nobody can deny that fact. The moment you politicise security, then you are bound to have problems,” he said. Wike disclosed that a committee has been set up to work out a possible framework for the establishment of a South-South security outfit.

 

According to him, when the committee is done, the chairman of the South- South Governors’ Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will announce the outcome. Meanwhile, the governor has said that the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly will be mere charade if the card reader is not to be used to determine the validity of every vote cast.

 

The governor observed that the overriding personal ambition of persons with vested political interest within and outside the National Assembly worked against several attempts to achieve a credible electoral reform.

 

Wike said because most National Assembly members are often preoccupied about the next election, they tend to skew the electoral amendment act to benefit their interest and that of their political party. He said he was not in any way carried away with the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly, noting that they know the steps to take to move the country forward, but has failed to act. Wike said: “Why didn’t the President sign the last amendment Electoral Act? Why?

 

Because APC, as a party, had informed the president that if you sign this electoral amendment, you are likely to lose the election. Therefore, don’t sign it. And of course, the President did not sign the electoral amendment Act. “I am not carried away by the antics of the National Assembly. They all know what will make the country to move forward. One, make the election to be transparent by ensuring that all votes are counted.”

